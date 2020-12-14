AAP accuses BJP leaders of damaging CCTV cameras near Kejriwal’s house

Our women councillors were worried about their privacy: BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that BJP leaders holding a demonstration outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Sunday evening damaged CCTV cameras at the spot.

Refuting the allegation, the BJP said its women members had protested against the installation of the cameras to protect their privacy, and added that the CCTVs were newly installed.

AAP tweeted a video of the alleged incident that led to a spat between the two parties on social media.

Delhi BJP leaders along with councillors from the three municipalities have been sitting outside the CM’s residence at Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines for the past one week demanding payment of ₹13,000 crore in “dues” to the municipal corporations.

Delhi BJP media head Naveen Kumar alleged that new CCTVs were installed to invade the privacy of the women councillors who were sleeping outside the Chief Minister’s residence.

He said there were already a large number of CCTVs installed but more were being put up to focus on the areas where the women councillors were sleeping.

Mr. Kumar said that when the women councillors raised questions about their privacy and requested that the cameras not be installed on their side, their objections were not heeded.

“We are complaining against the party to the police and also to the Women’s Commission,” said the BJP.

DCP (North) Anto Alphonse said, “Some new CCTVs were being installed outside the wall of the CM’s residence to cover Flagstaff Road. Some of the BJP councillors objected to it. There were some arguments. Now, both sides have agreed and CCTVs are being installed.”