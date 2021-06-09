AAP accuses BJP leaders of corruption

New Delhi

09 June 2021 23:52 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday alleged that South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s BJP councillors and Mayor are involved in corruption.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP-led municipal corporation is appointing members who have been involved in corruption as Mayor and Leader of the House.

“Within just two years, Indrajit Sehrawat [Leader of the House of SDMC] has doubled the cash and tripled the property. Mukesh Suryan [Mayor of SDMC] had tendered an unconditional apology in the Supreme Court for misbehaving and threatening the officials,” Mr. Bhardwaj claimed, adding that the BJP is working persistently to loot as much as Delhi can be looted before the next elections.

“The BJP has entrusted the responsibility of collecting money for the upcoming civic elections on corrupt councillors. Aam Aadmi Party wants to know whether or not Delhi BJP will suspend its corrupt councillors?” the AAP leader said.