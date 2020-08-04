Aam Aadmi Party to restructure Delhi unit: Gopal Rai

New Delhi:

The restructuring exercise, to begin from Wednesday and continue till August 20, is being undertaken with an eye on the 2022 municipal polls in the city

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to restructure its Delhi unit at Assembly, district, ward, polling station and booth level, senior party leader and minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

The restructuring exercise is being undertaken with an eye on the 2022 municipal polls in the city.

Rai, who is also the AAP’s Delhi convener, said the restructuring will begin from Wednesday and continue till August 20.

He said the party will give new responsibilities to those who performed well in the Assembly elections held earlier this year.

“A 15-day restructuring exercise will start from Wednesday. The restructuring at district, Assembly, ward, polling station and booth level also aims to strengthen the organisation,” Rai told PTI.

“We will review the works of our leaders at these five levels and then, the party will make a decision.Those who have done good work during the COVID-19 pandemic will also be considered for new responsibilities,” the AAP leader said.

The municipal elections will be held in 2022.

In 2017, the AAP lost the MCD elections. However, in the Assembly elections this year, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party won 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The BJP bagged eight seats, while the Congress drew a blank.