Aam Aadmi Party to restructure Delhi unit: Gopal Rai

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to restructure its Delhi unit at Assembly, district, ward, polling station and booth level, senior party leader and minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.
The restructuring exercise is being undertaken with an eye on the 2022 municipal polls in the city.
Rai, who is also the AAP’s Delhi convener, said the restructuring will begin from Wednesday and continue till August 20.
He said the party will give new responsibilities to those who performed well in the Assembly elections held earlier this year.
“A 15-day restructuring exercise will start from Wednesday. The restructuring at district, Assembly, ward, polling station and booth level also aims to strengthen the organisation,” Rai told PTI.
“We will review the works of our leaders at these five levels and then, the party will make a decision.Those who have done good work during the COVID-19 pandemic will also be considered for new responsibilities,” the AAP leader said.
The municipal elections will be held in 2022.
In 2017, the AAP lost the MCD elections. However, in the Assembly elections this year, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party won 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The BJP bagged eight seats, while the Congress drew a blank.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath