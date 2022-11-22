Aam Aadmi Party to hold 1,000 nukkad sabhas ahead of civic body election in Delhi

November 22, 2022 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - New Delhi

In various wards, through nukkad natak (street play), we’ll tell people what is the advantage of having “Kejriwal’s government and Kejriwal’s councillor”, AAP Delhi State chief Gopal Rai said.

Nikhil M Babu

Gopal Rai. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will launch the next phase of its campaign for the upcoming civic body election in Delhi from November 23,” the party said. 

“From tomorrow, in the theme of ‘ Kejriwal Ki Sarkar, Kejriwal Ka Paarshad’, AAP will intensify its campaign. We have decided to do, from tomorrow to December 2, 1,000 nukkad sabhas across Delhi. Tomorrow, on the first day, there will be 45 nukkad sabhas,” said AAP Delhi State chief Gopal Rai.

In various wards, through nukkad natak (street play), we'll tell people what is the advantage of having "Kejriwal's government and Kejriwal's councillor", Mr. Rai said.

“Through nukkad natak, dance for democracy, magic shows we will take the message to the people that if you want work to be done in MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi), then there should be Kejriwal’s councillor. From tomorrow we are starting this campaign in Delhi,” he said. 

Related Topics

Delhi / New Delhi

