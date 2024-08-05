Aam Aadmi Party to challenge Arvind Kejriwal's bail rejection by High Court in apex court

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will approach the Supreme Court (SC) against the High Court (HC) decision to dispose of his bail and upholding his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the corruption case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam, AAP said.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna dismissed Mr. Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the CBI, holding that it cannot be said it was without any justifiable reason.

The HC also disposed of the AAP national convenor's bail plea and granted him liberty to approach the trial court for relief.

The HC had on July 17 reserved its order on his plea challenging his arrest by the CBI.

"Kejriwal will approach the apex court against the decision. The SC has already granted him interim bail in the excise policy linked money laundering case by ED," the party said.

