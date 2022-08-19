Aam Aadmi Party supporters detained for protesting against CBI raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence

Deployment of police personnel, including Delhi police and Central Armed Police Force, has slightly increased on Mathura Road as Section 144 of CrPC remains imposed near Manish Sisodia’s residence.

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
August 19, 2022 16:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Media persons seen outside the residence of Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia. CBI searched several locations, including the residence of Mr. Sisodia, in connection with the alleged irregularities in Delhi’s previous Excise Policy. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

ADVERTISEMENT

Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters were detained on August 19 for protesting against the raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, police said.

According to a senior police officer, the party supporters came to the residence of Deputy CM, on Mathura Road, and protested.

The protesters were taken to Vasant Kunj police station in buses, the officer added. He said that deployment of police personnel, including Delhi police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), has slightly increased on Mathura Road as Section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) remains imposed near Mr. Sisodia’s residence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | L-G orders probe into liquor licence ‘graft’

On Friday, the CBI carried out searches at the residence of Deputy CM Sisodia and Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and at 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

CBI has registered the FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Delhi
New Delhi
law enforcement
laws

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app