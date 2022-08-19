Aam Aadmi Party supporters detained for protesting against CBI raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence

Media persons seen outside the residence of Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia. CBI searched several locations, including the residence of Mr. Sisodia, in connection with the alleged irregularities in Delhi’s previous Excise Policy. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters were detained on August 19 for protesting against the raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, police said.

According to a senior police officer, the party supporters came to the residence of Deputy CM, on Mathura Road, and protested.

The protesters were taken to Vasant Kunj police station in buses, the officer added. He said that deployment of police personnel, including Delhi police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), has slightly increased on Mathura Road as Section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) remains imposed near Mr. Sisodia’s residence.

On Friday, the CBI carried out searches at the residence of Deputy CM Sisodia and Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and at 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

CBI has registered the FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year.