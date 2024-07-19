Aam Aadmi Party blames Delhi BJP for slum demolitions in the national capital

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continued to attack Delhi BJP MPs for not stepping in to prevent the demolition of slum colonies in their respective constituencies. Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak on Thursday alleged that the BJP MPs are making the poor homeless by getting their houses demolished through the departments under the Central government. “A few days ago, DDA aggressively demolished the houses of thousands of people in Civil Lines. At the same time, the Railway Department of the Central government has put up a notice to demolish thousands of slums in Loha Mandi, Budh Nagar and Inderpuri near the railway track in Brar Square before July 22,” Mr. Pathak said. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that AAP and its leaders now understand that Delhi residents, especially the economically weaker sections living in unauthorised colonies, slums, and rehabilitation settlements, have decided to reject the Kejriwal-led party and will choose ‘BJP and development’ in the Assembly election, scheduled to be held in January. Mr. Kapoor said that the BJP is trying to deal with the problems that the AAP-led government’s incompetence has caused, including the drinking water crisis and waterlogging that has inundated several parts of the city. “The MPs are continuously meeting people and trying to delay the demolition of slum settlements to find a permanent solution,” he added.