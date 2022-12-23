Aam Aadmi Party announces candidate for mayoral election

December 23, 2022 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

The AAP on Friday announced Shelly Oberoi, who had won from ward number 86 (East Patel Nagar) of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), as the party’s candidate for the mayoral election in the MCD.

The election to pick Delhi’s next Mayor and the Deputy Mayor will be held on January 6, next year, when the MCD assembles for its first meeting. In this meeting, the 250 newly elected councillors will also be administered the oath.

This will also be the first meeting of the civic body after the merger of the three erstwhile municipalities — North, South and East — into a unified MCD in May.

Delhi’s Mayor and Deputy Mayor are elected annually. For the office of the Mayor, the first and the third year, in the municipality’s five-year term, are reserved for women and Scheduled Caste (SC) members respectively, while the remaining years have no such provisions. The last date to file nominations for mayoral polls is December 27.

In the MCD polls held on December 4 this year the AAP won 134 of the 250 seats, putting an end to the BJP’s 15-year term in the city’s three erstwhile civic bodies (now unified).