Aam Aadmi Party allotted new office in Lutyens area following Delhi HC order

Published - July 25, 2024 04:00 pm IST - New Delhi

AAP's new office is Bungalow No. 1 in Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane

PTI

A view of Aam Aadmi Party Office in New Delhi | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

AAP has been allocated a new office in the Lutyens Delhi area, following directions from Delhi High Court, party sources said on July 25.

Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till August 8 in excise policy case

"Following the directions of the (high) court, the party has been allotted a new office in Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane," a source said.

AAP's office was earlier located at Rouse Avenue.

Delhi High Court granted the Centre time till Thursday to decide on the allocation of an office space to AAP, in recognition of its status as a national party.

