GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aam Aadmi Party allotted new office in Lutyens area following Delhi HC order

AAP's new office is Bungalow No. 1 in Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane

Published - July 25, 2024 04:00 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of Aam Aadmi Party Office in New Delhi

A view of Aam Aadmi Party Office in New Delhi | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

AAP has been allocated a new office in the Lutyens Delhi area, following directions from Delhi High Court, party sources said on July 25.

Also Read:Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till August 8 in excise policy case

AAP's new office is Bungalow No. 1 in Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane.

"Following the directions of the (high) court, the party has been allotted a new office in Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane," a source said.

AAP's office was earlier located at Rouse Avenue.

Delhi High Court granted the Centre time till Thursday to decide on the allocation of an office space to AAP, in recognition of its status as a national party.

Related Topics

Aam Aadmi Party / Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.