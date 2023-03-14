March 14, 2023 10:49 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - New Delhi

Aahar 2023 organized with the support of the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), and other bodies, will focus on unveiling the potential of the hospitality sector and exhibiting technologies, products and services to domestic and international buyers.

Aahar is India’s largest four-day culinary show where hoteliers and restauranteurs, caterers and distributors come to source the best in culinary, hospitality and equipment and also guage the market trends.

This year WACS-certified jury members from India and abroad will also judge the proficiency of over 500 chefs at the fair’s main event called, Culinary Art India. While prominent chefs will demonstrate some of their best recipes, the others will get an opportunity to display their expertise and talent.

The competition details are as follows:

March 14: Plated appetizers, Petit Fours, authentic Indian regional cuisine, live cooking CDP; March 15: Three-course set dinner menu, live cooking by students, cake decoration; March 16: 3-tier wedding cake, plated desserts, contemporary Sushi platter, Live competition Rice dish, Chocolate mania; March 17: Artistic pastry and bakery showpiece, fruit and vegetable carving, live competition Egg Benedict and mocktail Competition. Prizes will be distributed on March 18.

At Pragati Maidan; March 14 to 18; 10 am to 6 pm

Ticket Price - Rs 50 to Rs 1000

