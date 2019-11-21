‘Aadhaar optional for property registration’

Aadhaar is accepted as proof of identity for property registration and land mutation, but it is only an optional requirement and there is no provision in the law making it mandatory, the AAP government told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday.

The submission by the Delhi government was made in an affidavit filed before a Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar in response to notice issued to it on a PIL by BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking linking of immovable and movable property documents of citizens with their Aadhaar number to curb corruption, black money generation and ‘benami’ transactions.

“Aadhaar is one of the documents which executants of conveyance deeds are required to submit as proof of identity for registration of properties, however, the same, as on date is only an optional requirement.

“Similarly, for mutation of land, Aadhaar is again used as one of the identity proof document. It further mentioned that production of Aadhaar is not a mandatory requirement for registration of property documents as there is no such provision in the Registration Act, 1908,” the government has said in its affidavit.