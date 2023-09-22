Aadhaar not mandatory for entry-level admissions in private schools: Delhi HC

September 22, 2023 03:02 am | Updated 03:02 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has upheld an order suspending two Delhi government circulars that mandated the furnishing of Aadhaar for entry-level admissions to private schools under the economically weaker section (EWS), disadvantaged group (DG), and children with special needs (CWSN) categories.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula on September 13 dismissed the government’s appeal against the interim order of a single-judge Bench, which termed the circulars “prima facie in conflict with constitutional provisions”.

The circulars, issued on July 12, 2022, and February 2, 2023, made Aadhaar details mandatory for admission to entry-level classes (i.e. pre-school/nursery, pre-primary/kindergarten and class I) in the city’s private, unaided recognised schools under the EWS, DG, and CWSN categories.

The father of a five-year-old had moved the court alleging that his child was unable to participate in the government’s computerised lottery scheme for allocation of seats in schools for the academic year 2023-24 due to the lack of Aadhaar card.

In an order on July 27, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani temporarily suspended the enforcement of the circulars.

‘Practical purpose’

In its appeal against the order, the government argued that the requirement of a child’s Aadhaar number served a practical purpose and was aimed at eliminating duplicate applications by using it as a unique identifier, thereby ensuring accurate identification.

It also said that this does not violate a child’s right to free and compulsory education under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

It further stated that the circulars is a policy initiative designed to modernise the admission process for EWS/DG category in entry-level classes in private, unaided, recognised schools.

However, the Bench, headed by the Chief Justice, refused to interfere with the interim order, adding that it is “completely in consonance” with the Supreme Court’s 2017 verdict in the Justice (Retd.) K.S. Puttaswamy case, which held the Right to Privacy as a fundamental right under the Constitution.

