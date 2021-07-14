Aadhaar details leaked, man moves court for fresh card

New Delhi

14 July 2021 00:24 IST

UIDAI had refused giving him duplicate number despite request

A man, who claimed his Aadhaar number and details have been compromised, has moved the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to issue him a new Aadhaar card number.

Businessman Rajan Arora said that in January this year, he came to know through one of his customers based in Europe that his Aadhaar card number had been linked with certain overseas entities in Barbados. Mr. Arora said he has no link with these overseas entities, triggering fears of personal details including Aadhaar number being compromised.

No duplicate

In light of the threat to his identity, he wrote to UIDAI on March 3, this year narrating these facts and a request to issue him a new Aadhaar number. UIDAI, in response, said no Indian resident can possess duplicate Aadhaar number.

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to the Centre and UIDAI on Mr. Arora’s plea and posted the case for further hearing on September 9.

During the hearing, UIDAI’s counsel said that once an Aadhaar number is issued to a person, the number and the person are “locked together for life”.

Responding, Justice Palli queried about the Section 23(n) of the Aadhaar (targeted delivery of financial and other subsidies, benefits and services) Act of 2016, which provides for “specifying, by regulations, the conditions and procedures for issuance of new Aadhaar number to existing Aadhaar number holder”.

Pragmatic dealing

“You have the power. It can’t be read in such a pragmatic manner. Then the rule has to go,” Justice Palli said, also adding that an Aadhaar number could not be changed “at the whims and fancies” of a user.

On January 22, this year, Mr. Arora said he had filed a complaint with the Station House Officer, Cyber Police, Gurugram Station stating that his Aadhaar card number and the valuable data have been compromised.

He claimed that even if his name and Aadhaar card number is removed from the overseas entities, it could be linked to some other entities and misused for some other unlawful activities as the Aadhaar number has already been compromised.

“Once his Aadhaar information has already been compromised in public domain the damage cannot be undone without issuing him a new Aadhaar and cancelling his old Aadhaar card,” his petition said.

“Petitioner is distressed about the impending danger that this name can be used to carry out unlawful activities such as money laundering, fraud, forgery, etc.,” the plea added. He has also sought direction for protection of the “fundamental right of privacy and preventing further breach/damages”.