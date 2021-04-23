AAD writes to DU V-C over in-house care centre

The Academics for Action and Development on Thursday wrote to Delhi University V-C P.C. Joshi demanding an in-house COVID Care Centre in view of the surging cases.

“Presently, the situation has become very difficult and it takes time in arranging a hospital bed. This leads to loss of precious time for a patient and in-house facility can provide some cushion. In this direction, we can have dialogue with the Delhi government, DRDO and other departments or agencies concerned. We have a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DRDO,” it read.

Referring to a previous letter written to authorities on the same issue, the AAD said, “In our earlier mails, we have suggested you to attach the university guest houses WUS Health Centres and develop the facilities for COVID-infected university employees. Efforts should be made to develop some beds with level 3 facility, if not more than that.”