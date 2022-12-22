A year on, students still waiting for bicycles; MCD says cost of project too high

December 22, 2022 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

Close to a year after the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) passed a proposal to distribute 3,000 cycles to Class 4 students in its schools, students are yet to receive them.

The proposal was passed in January, before the merger of the three erstwhile municipal corporations — North, South and East — in May. The distribution of cycles was to begin in February, according to the then standing committee chairperson B.K. Oberoi (BJP).

The execution was delayed multiple times over the following months, as senior MCD officials claimed that the tendering process had not been concluded.

In August, senior officials at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said that the proposal would not be limited to the schools run by the erstwhile SDMC, instead, the cycles would be distributed among students in the civic body-run schools across all the 12 MCD zones in the city.

While multiple delays have left the project in limbo, a senior MCD official said that the project has not been scrapped. But, he added, there is no clarity over its timeline as of now. The official added that the civic body has floated tenders for the project yet again.

No clarity over timeline

“The cost of the entire project was found to be on the higher side. This is why the process had to be repeated. It will take some time. A deadline cannot be fixed right now,” said the official.

After the proposal was passed in January, Mr. Oberoi had said that the decision to provide the cycles was aimed at “motivating the students to come to school regularly”.

He had estimated the cost of the project to be around ₹90 lakh.