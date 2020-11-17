A year after Anaj Mandi fire, fourth accused held

Nearly a year after a massive fire at a four-story building in north Delhi’s Anaj Mandi claimed the lives of 45 people, the fourth accused in the case has been arrested, the police said on Monday.

The building’s owner Rehan, manager Furkaan and another man named Mohammad Suhail were arrested earlier. The fourth accused, Mohammad Imraan, who is Rehan’s brother and partly owns the building, was nabbed on Saturday.

Mr. Imraan had been absconding since the day of the incident and was carrying a reward of ₹50,000.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) B.K. Singh said, “On Saturday, our team received information that Mr. Imraan would be coming to Delhi to attend a family function. A trap was laid and he was apprehended in Azadpur.”

He has been taken into five days police remand.

On December 8 last year, a fire had ripped through the building housing illegal manufacturing units. The blaze claimed 45 lives, including nine minors. Almost all the deceased were migrant labourers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.