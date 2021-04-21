A woman died waiting outside the emergency of GTB hospital in Delhi

21 April 2021 13:55 IST

A video from GTB hospital in Delhi, where a woman suffering from COVID-19 died waiting outside the emergency ward

A woman waiting outside the emergency of GTB Hospital, a COVID-19 hospital, died, and her husband was seen shifting her body into the ambulance without any help. "We were waiting outside the emergency and she breathed her last while waiting," Surender Kumar, 35, a daily wage labourer said outside the emergency.

Some viewers may find the video distressing and we advise caution while viewing it.

