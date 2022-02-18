A week after GK hit-and-run, victim still in ICU

A week after a 27-year-old law student was arrested for hitting a businessman with his car and dragging him on the car’s bonnet for several metres, in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash, the victim’s condition still remains critical, his family members said on Friday.

A family member said that the victim, identified Anant Vijay Mandelia, 37, is still admitted in the ICU. “Doctors have said that his condition still remains critical and it’s a wait-and-watch situation,” a family member said.

The accused, who was identified as Raj Sunderam, a law student at a private university, was arrested on February 11 from outside the Le Meridian hotel in Gurugram’s Sector 26. His father, a retired bureaucrat, identified as Pandian Kalyanasundaram, was initially interrogated but was later released after he signed an undertaking promising to join the probe as and when summoned.

According to a Delhi police officer, the accused’s medico-legal case report showed that he was driving at a speed of 100 km per hour. “He was driving the car while his father was sitting alongside him. After hitting Mandelia, both the father-son due fled the spot,” the officer added.

The officer also said that the accused and his father kept changing their locations in order to evade arrest, before they were arrested from outside the hotel in Gurgaon.

The victim’s family had alleged that the accused was a habitual rash driver and that just before the incident too Mr. Mandelia had tried to warn the accused against speeding. The case was initially registered as one of hit-and-run but later sections of culpable homicide and attempt to murder were added, officers said. The accused is currently in a 14-day judicial custody.