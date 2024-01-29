ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 450 vehicles kept at police yard gutted in fire in Delhi's Wazirabad

January 29, 2024 11:28 am | Updated 11:28 am IST - New Delhi

“No one was injured in the incident but 200 four-wheelers and 250 two-wheelers kept at the ‘malkhana’ were completely gutted in the fire,” an official said.

PTI

“At least 450 vehicles kept at the Wazirabad Delhi Police ‘malkhana’ (yard) were gutted in a fire broke that out, in New Delhi, in the early hours on January 29,” officials of the Delhi Fire Service said.

Malkhana’ is a place where the seized vehicles are kept. The fire broke out at 4 a.m. and five fire tenders were pressed into service,” a DFS official said. “The operation went for two hours and the blaze was controlled at 6 a.m.,” he said.

“No one was injured in the incident but 200 four-wheelers and 250 two-wheelers kept at the ‘malkhana’ were completely gutted in the fire,” another official said. The ‘malkhana’ is spread over 500 square yards.

