A toast to theatre

Salim Arif says he imbibed two things from his mentor, Habib Tanvir. One, don’t do anything that confuses the audience and second, maintain the fluency of the narrative. The learning was on show at the recently concluded Bharat Rang Mahotsav. The illustrious old boy of the National School of Drama delivered yet another seamless experience with Gudamba, his first monologue set in a conservative Muslim family in Mumbai that questions what modernity is. With Javed Siddiqui‘s powerful words and Lubna Salim’s charming performance, the play effectively conveys how the older generation needs to adjust and learn to live with the younger generation. “Just as a girl needs to learn to be a bahu, a mother also needs to find her feet as a mother-in-law,” says Arif.

The play, Arif says, is in the trademark Siddiqui style, “a serious thought presented in a light-hearted manner .” The title is drawn from North India’s recipe that combines the tangy taste of raw mango with the sweetness of jaggery. “The title is a metaphor for life. Drink it or eat it, the character says, life should be like Gudamba.”

For the prolific Arif, known for dabbling into a variety of genres with Tajmahal Ka Tender, Aapki Soniya, Kharaashein, and Pansa, the monologue came as a new challenge because he wanted to keep it distinct from kissagoi and dastangoi and the mandatory Muslim social that used to populate our big and small screens.

Arif doesn’t carry the terrible stereotyping of Muslim men and women as a chip on his shoulder. “There is a superficial understanding of non-Muslims as well. Compartmentalisation is easy. Gudamba echoes with any Indian family. It is just that I have seen this culture and understand the nuances of a space where a daughter-in-law used to be like a bird in a cage,” he says.

Arif holds films or plays cannot change society. “Art can only provide an atmosphere for an enlightened debate or questioning. Social change through arts is a noble goal to have, but first, you have to create something that fulfils all the parameters of your chosen art. Otherwise, it would sound like sloganeering which we could see in our content these days.”

Before turning to direction, Arif was a noted costume designer of period pieces like Bharat Ek Khoj, Mirza Ghalib, Chanakya, Chandrakanta, Sardar Patel, and Maachis. He also worked as a period consultant on Gadar and Guru.

“By the time, I finished Chanakya, I had covered the entire spectrum of Indian history. After that, there were not many challenging projects; no budgets to put the ideas on screen. I still remember when Oliver Stone came to Mumbai before making Alexander, he met Nitin Desai and me. He wanted to know how we put together Chanakya but was disappointed and taken aback when we told him the kind of budgets we worked with. He wondered how could we do such injustice to our history. That was one of the major reasons that I switched to direction.”

After Satyajit Ray and Shyam Benegal, Arif says there were not many filmmakers who could do justice to the period without making it decorative. “Ray would pick a period prop and build a scene around it. Shyam Babu’s Junoon is one of the best period films because we don’t see any effort.”

He remembers how he insisted Anil Sharma create a realistic look in Gadar. “I told him you have a well-worked-out commercial script. If you make the surroundings real, it will work and Anil respected my point. This is what Hollywood does with Rambo. Unfortunately, here many filmmakers find authenticity boring. The designers feel if they hadn’t added something to the reference taken from miniature, their art would not be worth it. And the hero wants to stand out from the background where the character belongs. Here Major Saab becomes Admiral but refuses to cut the beard because he is Amitabh Bachchan.”

Perhaps, that’s why Arif holds Gulzar’s Maachis, where he doubled as an associate director, as his most satisfying work. “You can’t make out that the actors are wearing costumes. There is a random, everyday feel to it.”

About his wife, Lubna, he says, “We don’t bring our work home. We go rehearse and leave it here. She is so competent and thorough with her craft that it is difficult to convince her to make even minor changes to her performance. Convincing her is a challenge. But then I watch my plays, which is a very uncomfortable feeling, to see what’s working with the audience. The good thing about theatre is there is no final take.”

