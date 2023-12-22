A sense of longing and belonging to old cities through photographs

December 22, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST

As Indian cities surrender to the forces of globalisation and urbanisation, those inhabiting these spaces find themselves adapting to changing realities. There is also an accompanied longing for lives once lived and artists find a way to express this through their chosen medium.

One such effort is a group exhibition Dreams of a Summer Past by three Bengaluru-based shutterbugs — Krishanu Chatterjee, Indu Antony, and Vivek Muthuramalingam — who have put out their interpretations of a changing city. The trio has come together for the first time and are displaying their work at the Blueprint 12 art gallery in Delhi.

Krishanu Chatterjee’s memory of Java City, a cafe in Bengaluru’s Church Street, is inspired by Miles Davis’ jazz number So What. The coffee shop closed in 2012 and in its place stands an arcade today. The composition is a three-part collage of photographs by Chatterjee, clicked on different occasions from 2006 to 2012.

It is an “audio-visual narrative that encapsulates the ephemerality of moments and the subtle dance of life within the walls of a familiar refuge,” he says and adds, “it is also a comment on the homogenisation of spaces in Indian cities. Unlike other spaces that disappear under the weight of change due to modernisation, JC retained its flavour for a long time.”

Indu Antony’s Archive of Memories is all about the idea behind and the structure of her home. The ten blueprints she has mounted, allow visitors to enter and exit the artist’s home and the nooks and corners that cradled her existence. Be it the photographs of her father’s home in Dubai to the St. Mary’s hostel in Thrissur and BR Ambedkar College hostel in Bengaluru, she has presented them using the cyanotype technique with a coordinated map which links all the spaces. One moving shot is stitched with a strand of her hair, which she intends as a metaphor for her memory.

Having seen Bengaluru and its spaces change, Indu Antony says, she wanted to highlight the lack of reflection towards spaces that surround us. A Delhi visitor to the exhibition would also relate to the theme and realise how cities and lives have lost the earlier essence.

Vivek Muthuramalingam’s, Visage in the Dark is a photo walk through old Bangalore’s obscure hotspots and the new landscapes that are erasing the memory of the old.

With a feeling of loss and nostalgia , his albumen print shots of some old structures such as the 1960s Hotel Vandana, Aki Pete (Rice market), Tipu’s armoury, the Karaga festival among others, come as a visual relief. “Some neighbourhoods in old Bangalore have displayed resilience against forces that are changing the landscape. It is through these spaces that we are able to relive the Bangalore we once belonged to,” says Muthuramalingam.

Visage in the Dark , he says, was meant to show how the real city of Bengaluru reveals itself only in a few places now and most parts of the city may soon get hidden by glass facades and tech parks. It is the reality of most of the other cities too, he says.

The three have a studio, Kanike, that practises alternative photography techniques.

At Blueprint12 Art Gallery, C-66 Anand Niketan; Till January 6; 11am to 6pm (Sundays closed)

Aanchal Poddar