A second wave of the virus and another exodus

Several migrant labourers are packing their bags home due to job loss, uncertain future, and fear of getting infected

Amid the sustained surge in COVID-19 cases, migrant workers in the city, who had come back to the Capital a few months ago, are forced to return to their villages, yet again due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.

For most, the second phase of restrictions has meant a loss of livelihood for the second time within a year. When the Delhi government announced a one-week lockdown, many had hoped it would not get extended. But that was not to be.

Loss of work

With the national capital reeling under a shortage of beds, oxygen, medicines and the positivity rate continuing to be high, several migrant workers said they wanted to return to their hometowns while the trains were still running. Referring to last year’s exodus, the workers said they did not want to endure the same experience if there was a complete shutdown.

Sheikh Ariful Ali, an embroider in Shahpur Jat, said: “Last year we were stuck in Delhi for the longest time without work. Ultimately, we had to pay around ₹3,200 per ticket for the special trains and return to our village in West Bengal. We do not want a repeat of the same situation. We are planning to leave by the first week of May. Just when the work was picking up, we have to return again.”

With a reduced workload and source of income, negotiating with landlords had also become difficult, said Mr. Ali. “Four of us stay in a room that costs ₹8,000. With no income currently, how are we supposed to sustain ourselves over here? The landlord has clearly mentioned that we cannot keep the room if we do not pay. So for us, it is a better option to return at the moment,” said Mr. Ali who is from the West Medinipur district.

S.K. Riyazul Hussain, another embroider from the same district, said around 800 people had already returned even as others are planning to do the same. “We stayed back in the first two weeks as there were some orders left. Now we are completely out of work. Because of restrictions on international flights, our products, which usually get exported, have also stopped. Wedding seasons were another big source of income for us. Now with the curtailed arrangement, we do not have work from there as well,” said Mr. Hussain.

Stating that workers were at a loss, Mr. Hussain added, “Last year, with a complete shutdown, the situation was worse. Now, if it happens again, we will not have any options left with us. So it is best we leave now.”

Prevailing uncertainty

Waiting at the Sarai Kale Khan terminal with his family of four, Akhilesh Kumar, a migrant worker from Bihar, said that two weeks of lockdown and the prevailing uncertainty had forced him to take the decision to return. “First we thought this lockdown will be for a week and then it got extended to another week. Now we do not know for how much longer it will continue. So it is best that we return to our village. Remaining here endlessly without work does not make sense. We have faced enough miseries last year and cannot afford it once again,” said Mr. Kumar, who used to work as a daily wager at construction sites.

However, for some like Raju Yadav, a juice seller from Bihar’s Danapur district, arriving at the decision has not been easy. “Last year, I had gone home after much distress. But this time I am in a fix as things are not really in great shape back home. It is not like the situation is better out there. Here, at least, I am somehow managing to scrape through the days. Additionally, if we go home, I will have to continue paying the rent. What is the point then? I am really in a fix and not sure what to do apart from hoping that restrictions will be lifted soon,” said Mr. Yadav.