Delhi cop Nidhin Valsan’s inspiring journey from arresting cancer to Ironman finish line

Diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2021, IPS officer Nidhin Valsan resurrected himself by competing the Ironman triathlon and writing his memoir because he hopes to be a good influence on other cancer patients

Updated - November 08, 2024 02:12 am IST

Soma Basu
Nidhin Valsan, IPS, (seen in the centre) now posted as DCP (Outer North) in Delhi is a cancer survivor, Ironman and an author

When cancer becomes a reality, haunts you and puts a pause on your life, gnawing uncertainties and the inability to face the fear decimate you. But Kerala-born Nidhin Valsan, an IPS officer did not allow the disease to shadow his days.

A month before his 35th birthday in December 2020, when he was transferred to Goa, after his stints in Delhi and Lakshadweep, little did he know that the tourist’s paradise would become the bedrock of his physical pain and mental strength in the ensuing months.

“There were moments I thought I would never live again but the disease also taught me how much more I wanted to do in life,” says the 2012-batch officer.

In the intervening years he underwent nine rounds of chemotherapy and bone marrow transplant, navigated anxiety and loneliness, caught Covid-19, competed in the Ironman Triathlon, and wrote his memoir Cancerman to Ironman: A Police Officer’s Journey of Arresting Illness, published by Pan Macmillan India this August.

Cover of Nidhin Valsan’s book published by Pan Macmillan India 

“I am alive. I am revelling in the moment,” says Nidhin, who was posted as DCP(Outer North) in Delhi this September.

Determined to defeat the disease, he says, making it to the finishing line of one of the most demanding endurance challenges and chronicling his journey as a cancer patient are not personal achievements. “Cancer treatment changes your outlook on life. I began to focus on what I could do as an inspiration and hope for all those who are fighting their battles against the disease,” he says.

Whether Nidhin writes or talks about his tale of triumph, it strikes as raw, revealing and candid. Positivity, passion and prayers helped him reach this far, he underlines.

Nidhin Valsan, IPS, posted as DCP (Outer North) in Delhi is a cancer survivor, Ironman and an author

Recalling the days before his cancer diagnosis recalls Nidhin says it was sometime in November 2020 when he developed an unexplained excruciating chest pain. His book begins with the chain of life-altering events that started with a severe chest pain, intense fatigue, sharp pricking sensations in his palms and fingers, pain in groin, knees and ankle and sleeplessness over two months. After a series of scans and tests, it finally culminated in the devastating diagnosis – stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (cancer that starts in the lymphatic system, the body’s germ-fighting immune system). “Instead of feeling sad, I felt relieved that the cause of my suffering was diagnosed,” he says.

With the support of family, friends, colleagues, bosses and doctors, Nidhin took his treatment at the Malabar Cancer Centre in Thalassery, in his stride. He describes each session of chemotherapy, the doubts and side-effects in detail to convey that one should never give up despite the relentless battle of miseries it can be.

Life is not about existing, but living it up fully, he says. He was besieged by health issues and treatment the whole year in 2021. However, the following year, the determination to start his Ironman journey took over. The Goa Triathlon in November 2022 included a 1.9km swim, cycling 90km and a 21.1km run. A body battered by medicines, Nidhin’s never-say-die-attitude to keep himself motivated.

IPS Officer and cancer survivor Nidhin Valsan’s at finishing line of Goa Ironman Triathlon 2022 in 8:03:53 hours

“My goal was to celebrate my recovery and send a message to anyone touched by cancer that effort is our weapon and hard work is the victory,” he says of his intensive physical training to become an Ironmanwith a time of 8:03:53 hours. It restarted his life and within a year, he transformed himself from a cancer patient to a cancer survivor to an ironman to a writer.

He completed his manuscript in nine months by February 2023. But cancer is like Rasputin and it returned early this year when Nidhin again had to endure three rounds of chemotherapy and bone marrow transplant. Hospitalised till July, he restrains himself from discussing breakdowns.

Nidhin Valsan with his wife and children

Nidhin is now happy working full time with Delhi Police. “Everything I did was driven by my will power. I have understood hope is the only strategy,” says the 39-year-old father of two. “It has been overwhelming, but easier for me than for my aged parents, my wife and children,” he adds.

Published - November 08, 2024 02:05 am IST

