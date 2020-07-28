Delhi

‘A ploy to save Tahir Hussain’

The BJP on Tuesday accused the AAP government of rejecting the police’s panel of lawyers to represent it in cases related to the Delhi riots as part of a ploy to “save” its suspended councillor Tahir Hussain.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said the Delhi government had proved it can “go to any extent” to save Mr. Hussain, and its legislators and party cadres “accused in the riots”.

“It is clear that the Delhi government knows the reality of the riots and is trying its best to save its councillor. The AAP government was aware of a big conspiracy as it was the one that gave its leaders a free hand to burn Delhi,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2020 11:46:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/a-ploy-to-save-tahir-hussain/article32216251.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY