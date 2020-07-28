‘A ploy to save Tahir Hussain’

The BJP on Tuesday accused the AAP government of rejecting the police’s panel of lawyers to represent it in cases related to the Delhi riots as part of a ploy to “save” its suspended councillor Tahir Hussain.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said the Delhi government had proved it can “go to any extent” to save Mr. Hussain, and its legislators and party cadres “accused in the riots”.

“It is clear that the Delhi government knows the reality of the riots and is trying its best to save its councillor. The AAP government was aware of a big conspiracy as it was the one that gave its leaders a free hand to burn Delhi,” Mr. Gupta alleged.