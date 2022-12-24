A platform to ‘celebrate life, culture’, Northeast Festival returns to Capital

December 24, 2022 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - New Delhi

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 lockdowns, the Northeast Festival returned to the Capital on Friday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The four-day festival will host a variety of cuisines and slew of activities, including dance dramas, music performances, fashion shows, open-mic sessions, art and photography exhibitions. Since its inception in 2013, the event has been a window for Delhiites into the culture of the nation’s Northeast.

Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane, who inaugurated the 10th edition of the festival on a sunny afternoon, said, “The Ministry of MSME is assisting in organising the large exhibitions. It will bring authentic products from the States and promote employment opportunities for many and show how important handloom industries are in today’s time when we are focusing on manufacturing in India.”

Shyamkanu Mahanta, chief organiser of the festival, said it is about “connecting people to celebrate life”. He added that such events help sensitise people about the culture of the Northeast, its cuisine and its traditions.

Food stalls a hit

By evening, crowds at the festival kept increasing, with many people thronging the food stalls to have a taste of different States. The most popular dishes included those from Meghalaya, Nagaland, Assam and Sikkim.

Yukki, owner of Angami Naga Kitchen, said that Nagaland’s sticky rice and non-vegetarian achaar (pickle) are quite famous. “People are coming in large numbers for achaars, the taste reminds them of home,” she said.

Music for the young

The evening crowd comprised mostly youngsters and students, who awaited musical performances lined up for the first three days.

In addition to popular artists Klanjan, Khanzaadi, Sangpoispo, Zubeen Garg, Teri Miko, Taba Chake, Jessie Lyngdoh, Achurjya Borpatra and Ikka, a host of bands are scheduled to play at the festival, namely Flying Cupid, When Chai Met Toast, Serpents of Pakhangba, Trance Effect, Traffic Jam as well as Bipul Chettri & The Travelling Band.

‘Breaking barriers’

Chirmila, 20, who is attending the festival for the first time, said it provides a platform to the northeastern States. “People get to try our food and see how we dress. This is how we break barriers,” said the college student.

Another college-goer, Michelle, 20, said the festival felt like “homecoming”. She said that bringing more northeastern people together to “celebrate our culture” helps them feel included. “It gives us courage to express our love for our culture.”