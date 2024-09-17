A new CM will enable AAP to accelerate its welfare schemes ahead of Delhi poll

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s sudden announcement on Sunday about relinquishing the Delhi Chief Minister’s chair within two days is one of a piece with his familiar playbook of initiating surprise moves in order to reclaim the narrative and set the terms of debate. A closer look, however, also reveals that the AAP leader, by stepping aside to get an endorsement from the people’s court on his innocence vis-a-vis corruption charges, is bidding to retain the functionality of the post before the city-state votes for its next government.

A new CM would be able to ensure the continuance of welfare schemes of the AAP government in Delhi and bolster the ‘Kejriwal model of governance’ to safeguard the party’s prospects of retaining power in the next Assembly election. Its populist agenda has served the party well in the national capital and pitchforked it to power in neighbouring Punjab.

Schemes stuck

Having a new CM will make it easier for AAP to announce and implement new schemes such as its promised ₹1,000 every month for women above 18 years of age and fix existing schemes with fewer restrictions. A new person at the helm would also force the BJP to find a new set of reasons to target the AAP dispensation in Delhi.

The Supreme Court’s bail conditions for Mr. Kejriwal had raised questions on whether he could call Cabinet meetings, as the file for it has to be signed by the CM and does not need the Central government-appointed Delhi Lieutenant Governor’s approval, according to officials. The implementation of new schemes and extension of several key schemes need Cabinet approval.

The AAP government’s ₹1,000 stipend for women is stuck as it is yet to get Cabinet and other approvals. Several other schemes are also stuck for different reasons – including a flagship government job portal, a scheme under which students could avail free coaching at premier private centres for various competitive exams, and doorstep delivery of government services.

While AAP’s official stand even before the CM walked out of jail on Friday was that bail conditions would not affect his work as Chief Minister, party insiders admitted after he walked out of prison that there is confusion and they will move the apex court to relax the bail conditions. One of the BJP’s contentions behind its demand for Mr. Kejriwal’s resignation has been the fact that the CM would not be able to function due to the bail conditions and the public would suffer.

Performance pitch

Over the years, though AAP’s politics is laced with Hindutva and nationalism, at the core of the party’s electoral pitch is its slew of welfare measures and “pro-people” policies. It’s a formula current party leaders honed from the days they were part of the India Against Corruption (IAC) movement.

In 2012, the IAC launched ‘Bijli Paani Satyagraha’ and burned power bills and demanded that the then Sheila Dikshit-led Delhi government withdraw power and water tariffs. In 2013, ahead of the Assembly election, AAP launched an indefinite fast against “inflated” power bills.

The party rolled out the power and water subsidies as soon as it came to power for the second time in 2015 with a massive mandate. Delhiites now get two benefits: zero electricity bill for a household if the monthly consumption is less than 200 units and 20,000 litres of free water to each household.

Around six months ahead of the next Assembly election in 2020, the AAP government announced that bus rides will be free for women and implemented it ahead of the poll. “If I have worked, then vote for me,” was Mr. Kejriwal’s core message during the campaign.

The party has since then announced similar schemes in its manifestos in different States and also implemented some of them in Punjab under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

No Cabinet meeting has been convened ever since Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21. A new CM gives AAP the vistas to get the stuck governance ball rolling. But with even Cabinet decisions requiring mandatory approval of the L-G, it may not still be a smooth ride ahead.