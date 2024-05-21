A grand circular entrance intricately detailed with wooden moldings and customised chandeliers draws you into a new opulent world of adventure in the DLF Mall of India in the heart of Noida. With summer vacations on, the crowd is spilling over for an immersive experience at the Game Palacio. Fans are going crazy over iconic favourites such as Fast and Furious, NFS and Asphalt Legends with captivating graphics and state-of-the-art technology sourced from the real IPs of the games.

Around 100 game franchises can be experienced through diverse concepts of the modern, adrenalin-pumping gaming world. From timeless classics to modern innovation, there is an amalgamation of the best.

Visitors are swiftly transported into a luxurious ambience spread over 56,000 sq feet. A sophisticated blend of dark and gold hues introduce the visitors to the thrills and escapades. “Nobody in India has yet experienced this kind of an international concept of a departmental store of entertainment that we are trying to provide, a blend of luxury and gaming,” says Prasuk Jain, managing director of Snow World Entertainment.

“The gaming business in India is still in a nascent stage . This is a place where people will experience a mix of adventure and fun. This is going to be the future of entertainment,” says Prasuk.

The Palacio’s versatile experiential concept inhabits a variety of interactive video games, virtual reality experiences, bowling alley, arcade gaming zones along with two fine dine restaurants and lounge. Virtual reality gaming experiences include VR space wheel, Asphalt Legends 9 and a shooting VR super-agent providing an unparalleled immersive experience for the gamers.

“The VR games transported me to a different world, creating a surreal experience. I am hooked to this place,” says avid gamer Hemant Nanda.

The ambience is vibrant as live music keeps playing in the background.

Pokedo, a gaming area for kids offers controlled adventures matching their agility and vigour. It includes a trampoline park, rock climbing and ninja for children to have an alternate stream of entertainment.

“Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or a newcomer to the world of interactive entertainment, The Game Palacio takes you through an exotic experience that you have never experienced before, “ says Snow World co-founder Priyanka Jain.

Awarded the most luxurious gaming centre by BCM awards in the Amusement Expo Las Vegas, 2024, the Game Palacio, is operational across three cities in India (two in Mumbai and one each in Pune and Chandigarh) and there are plans to open four more in Delhi by the end of this year.