GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

A new address for upscale gaming experience in Noida

Barely a fortnight old, the Game Palacio has become the new one-stop entertainment destination for people of Delhi-NCR

Published - May 21, 2024 02:52 pm IST

Abhijay Raj Vaish
Gamers enjoying at the Game Palacio in DLF Mall of India, Noida

Gamers enjoying at the Game Palacio in DLF Mall of India, Noida | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A grand circular entrance intricately detailed with wooden moldings and customised chandeliers draws you into a new opulent world of adventure in the DLF Mall of India in the heart of Noida. With summer vacations on, the crowd is spilling over for an immersive experience at the Game Palacio. Fans are going crazy over iconic favourites such as Fast and Furious, NFS and Asphalt Legends with captivating graphics and state-of-the-art technology sourced from the real IPs of the games.

Around 100 game franchises can be experienced through diverse concepts of the modern, adrenalin-pumping gaming world. From timeless classics to modern innovation, there is an amalgamation of the best.

Visitors are swiftly transported into a luxurious ambience spread over 56,000 sq feet. A sophisticated blend of dark and gold hues introduce the visitors to the thrills and escapades. “Nobody in India has yet experienced this kind of an international concept of a departmental store of entertainment that we are trying to provide, a blend of luxury and gaming,” says Prasuk Jain, managing director of Snow World Entertainment.

At DLF Mall of India, Noida

At DLF Mall of India, Noida | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“The gaming business in India is still in a nascent stage . This is a place where people will experience a mix of adventure and fun. This is going to be the future of entertainment,” says Prasuk.

The Palacio’s versatile experiential concept inhabits a variety of interactive video games, virtual reality experiences, bowling alley, arcade gaming zones along with two fine dine restaurants and lounge. Virtual reality gaming experiences include VR space wheel, Asphalt Legends 9 and a shooting VR super-agent providing an unparalleled immersive experience for the gamers.

At DLF Mall of India, Noida

At DLF Mall of India, Noida | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“The VR games transported me to a different world, creating a surreal experience. I am hooked to this place,” says avid gamer Hemant Nanda.

The ambience is vibrant as live music keeps playing in the background.

Pokedo, a gaming area for kids offers controlled adventures matching their agility and vigour. It includes a trampoline park, rock climbing and ninja for children to have an alternate stream of entertainment.

“Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or a newcomer to the world of interactive entertainment, The Game Palacio takes you through an exotic experience that you have never experienced before, “ says Snow World co-founder Priyanka Jain.

Awarded the most luxurious gaming centre by BCM awards in the Amusement Expo Las Vegas, 2024, the Game Palacio, is operational across three cities in India (two in Mumbai and one each in Pune and Chandigarh) and there are plans to open four more in Delhi by the end of this year.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / entertainment (general) / society

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.