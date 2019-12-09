A never-ending search: distraught relatives visit hospitals in vain

On Sunday afternoon, Nurjahan kept running around crying, asking people to get her to her father and brother-in-law, both of whom were inside the building when the incident happened.

“They are dead...I know,” she cried, as people around her tried to console her by saying that they were yet to find the hospital where her relatives had been taken to. She again went inside the hospital to search for her family members but in vain.

Hours after the incident, friends and family members of victims ran from one hospital to another, not knowing whether their loved ones were alive as there was a lack of information about them.

Around 11 a.m., Taj Ahmad, who came looking for his brother-in-law and father-in-law at LNJP Hospital said he had been inside the premises for over an hour with no clarity.

“I requested the hospital authorities to at least show me the bodies so that I can identify my relative but they refused to do so. I do not know whether they are at this hospital or some other hospital or whether they are alive. At least give us a list of dead people,” Mr. Ahmad said. A resident of Delhi, he said he had got a phone call from his village in Bihar on Sunday morning about the fire incident. His relatives, Jasimuddhin, 56, and Faisal Khan, 27, have been working at the factory for 10 years now.

‘Phones switched off’

“The owner had talked to our relatives in the morning and said things are fine but now his mobile phone is switched off. Both my relatives’ mobile phones are also switched off,” he told The Hindu.

Mohammad Waseem, 18, said three of his friends, including 14-year-old Sonu, worked in the building. “Sonu’s elder brother Bablu worked at the factory and Sonu came here yesterday [Saturday] evening,” Mr. Waseem said. He also said he got to know that all three victims were at LNJP Hospital but “we are yet to see them”.

Sonu was later traced to a different hospital in the city.

Around 12 p.m., 21-year-old Sanaullah, who has been waiting outside the LNJP Hospital to get some details about his relative Mohammad Sajid, 18, for the past three hours, said authorities were not giving any information.

“The police are saying they can’t give any information now. They should at least tell whether he is here,” Sanaullah said.