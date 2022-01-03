A much-needed alternative

NEW DELHI

03 January 2022 01:46 IST

With special training programmes under its flagship YUVA scheme, Delhi Police is successfully rehabilitating economically weaker children

Two years ago, Deepak*, then 17, was detained by the police for riding a stolen motorcycle in Southwest Delhi’s Mayapuri. He was taken to the police station along with his 19-year-old friend and both got an earful from the Station House Officer (SHO).

Talking to The Hindu, Deepak recalled the SHO explained to them that petty thefts often escalated into bigger crimes and turned youths into hardened criminals and advised them not to return to their old ways again.

No FIR was lodged against them as they were identified as Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs). Instead, both were taken to a room full of first-time juvenile offenders like them.

There were also several underprivileged children, school drop-outs, drug addicts, victims of crimes and children of under trial prisoners, who were attending classes under YUVA, an initiative of the Delhi Police aimed at making the participants realise their potential and upgrade their skills.

The success of the programme launched four years ago to keep the wayward youth from crime and mainstream them through skill development courses, led Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, launch YUVA 2.0 earlier this month.

Deepak, who took a three-month course in computer hardware, now works as a field technician with Rajasthan-based company and earns Rs. 12,000 per month. After completing school, Deepak fell into bad company. “The course helped me find my calling,” he said. “I send money home every month and my parents are happy that I have left my past behind,” he said.

Sandeep* (22), joined the YUVA classes at Kirti Nagar Police Station and has been able to get rid of his drug addiction. “I used to waste time indulging in undesirable activities. Attending the skill development course changed the course of my life,” he said. Sandeep now earns Rs.20,000 a month as salesman with Kotak Mahindra Bank. “My life has a new purpose as I am able to fend for my family now,” he added.

A resident of Jorbagh’s Karbala Masjid, 27-year-old Amir* lost his father in 2012. He would be often detained for questioning whenever scuffles broke out at the mosque. Soon the police realised he was only staying in the mosque and had no role in the fights there and asked him to join the YUVA programme at the Lodhi Garden PS. “It has helped me to get a job with Cafe Coffee Day in Gurgaon,” he said.

Amir also has a good word for the policemen, who, he says, interrogate offenders in detention and later double up as teachers and ensure unhindered teaching for the likes of him.

For 22-year-old Narayan*, the course at the same PS meant a way to support his family, especially after his father attempted suicide in2017 given the family’s poor financial condition. “When I started searching for a job, I was duped several times. In 2019, I came to know about the YUVA classes through beat constables who were then going around promoting the initiative.”

Narayan learnt about emergency medical care, how to handle patients and provide them with CPR. “The training helped me play an active role during COVID-19’s second wave as I was on ambulance duty,” he said. Narayan now works as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) at Kapoor Medical Centre in Naraina. “It was my dream to be associated with the medical field and the YUVA course gave me that opportunity,” he said.

According to police, more than 14,000 youngsters have been trained under the YUVA skill training initiative between August 2017 and December 2021. Of them, 8,000 youths have secured jobs ranging from front office executives, field technicians to emergency medical providers. Some have even started their own ventures.

Mr.Asthana, who inaugurated the new YUVA training centres recently at Greater Kailash, Malviya Nagar and Saket Police Stations, said while the police is accountable for keeping a check on crime and maintaining law and order in the city, initiatives like YUVA, have helped to contain first-time criminals. “The aim is to motivate them to mend their mistakes and contribute to nation-building,” he said.

Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal reiterated the career-oriented courses are aimed at engaging street children and unemployed youth and prevent them from ending up on the wrong side of the law.

(Names* changed on request)