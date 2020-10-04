A month after resumption, Delhi Metro yet to catch up

Line utilisation figures reach 9-10 lakh per day as opposed to 55-60 lakh journeys before the COVID-19 pandemic, ridership sees a steady rise

Nearly a month after resumption of services, line utilisation on the Delhi Metro network has reached only 9-10 lakh daily, as opposed to the approximately 55-60 lakh journeys that the network was recording before the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Line utilisation is the measure by which the number of journeys, performed by each passenger in completing his or her journey by using one or more lines, is recorded.

Metro operations were halted on March 22 due to the pandemic following which operations remained suspended for over five months. The nearly 400-kilometre long Delhi Metro resumed services in a graded manner with staggered timings from September 7.

Ridership on the network and line utilisation data provided by the DMRC have seen a steady rise.

On September 11, when the entire network apart from the Airport Express Line was operational, the DMRC recorded a ridership of 1,79,457 with a corresponding line utilisation of 3,28,968 and on September 12, when the entire network became operational, a ridership of 2,00,607 was recorded with a corresponding line utilisation of 3,80,720. Between September 12 and September 18, the line utilisation increased to 7,46,071.

Curtailed capacity

While officials said that the line utilisation figures have reached 9-10 lakh per day, with a curtailed capacity inside coaches to maintain social distancing, the number of journeys being undertaken currently are way below the pre-pandemic numbers.

In the first week of March, the number of journeys on the Delhi Metro network ranged between 55-60 lakh per day.

Discontinuation of tokens, restricted entry to stations, wearing of masks at all times, alternate seating inside metro coaches are some of the guidelines that were put in place by the public transporter. As a precautionary measure, the DMRC also introduced facilities by which commuters can recharge their smart cards online at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates.

‘Break the Peak’

With certain sections recording an uneven ridership, the DMRC has also advised commuters to “Break the Peak” and stagger their journeys to avoid crowding.

“In recent days, it has been observed that certain sections of the metro network are showing a trend where occupancy is touching the 100% mark during monitoring and evening peak hours. Whereas, during off-peak hours, the occupancy in the same sections is in the range of 30%-50% only, leaving ample scope for the people to stagger their travel from peak hours to the extent possible and have hassle-free travel with social distancing in place,” DMRC officials said.

However, despite a strict protocol in place, several commuters continue to be apprehensive of taking the metro amid the ongoing pandemic.

Ahana Dasgupta, who was a daily commuter to Central Secretariat before the lockdown said, “I have not yet started travelling on the metro because I believe that in an enclosed space, the chances of getting infected increases manifold with a general unwillingness to wear masks. Further, in the evenings, there is a long queue outside the station where there is hardly any social distancing.”