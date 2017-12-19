A lifeline for vintage cars

Exempting vintage cars from the ban on vehicles older than 15 years, the National Green Tribunal on Monday said cars over 50 years old will be permitted to ply on the roads for specific events such as exhibitions, rallies and for maintenance.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Swatanter Kumar said, “We direct that antique cars which satisfy prescribed norms under the Motor Vehicles Act be allowed to ply on the road for rallies, exhibitions and maintenance, and not otherwise.”

Further, the green panel observed that the applicant association of vintage car owners should plant trees and place dustbins and thereby do its bit for the environment in the Capital.

The NGT had in 2014 banned vehicles over 15 years old from plying on roads in the Capital, which put vintage cars out in the cold as well.

However, in January this year, it made an exception to the order and granted permission for a vintage car rally in Delhi.

Verdict welcomed

“We are very happy that the NGT has allowed us to use our cars for rallies and maintenance. Our fight to get permission for weekend drives as well will continue,” said Madan Mohan, vice-president of the Heritage Motoring Club of India.