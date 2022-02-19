A life in hiding after the riots

The mental duress of a protected witness who has no knowledge of the statement written in his name

He wishes to maintain a sense of secrecy around him; he doesn’t want people to know who he is meeting and why; and he creates a charade while going about his day-to-day life.

He is a 30-year-old protected witness (PW) in the conspiracy case of communal riots that broke out in the Capital in February 2020.

A resident of north-east Delhi, he is among the protected witnesses who was not produced before the magistrate for recording his statement but his ‘statement to police’ was attached in the chargesheet.

Speaking to The Hindu, the witness said the statement police have submitted is not his and he has not signed it either. “About five-six months after the riots, I was called by the police for the first time and the officer asked me general questions about my life and nothing about the riots. The second time they asked me some unusual questions such as what variety of mangoes I like to eat; and during the conversation they kept my phone with them. During the third interaction, they took away my phone. The fourth time, they called me and enquired about my relationship with the people who were in my contact list, and those who were arrested in the case,” he said.

Next thing he knew, he was in the list of protected witnesses.

Caught unawares

“I was not informed by the police that I have been made a PW. I never signed any statement. I never appeared in the court. I never gave any statement in the first place,” he said. The document police submitted in his name is a six/seven-page chronology of events which he read after it was submitted to the court, he added.

Recalling the events that led to the riots, the 30-year-old said he was against the violence “from the beginning” and had even averted probable ruckus on four occasions starting mid-January 2020. “Outsiders had taken over the anti-CAA protests and they continued to say that we should do something big and we locals were always against it. I had stopped being an active part of the protests on January 22,” said the witness, who was vocal against the ideas of some of those arrested in the conspiracy case.

Mental trauma

Being a ‘PW’ has impacted him emotionally and mentally in the last two years. “Very few people know that I have been made a PW. Mostly, people have known me for vehemently opposing the violence. I have been labeled by both sides of the extremes – the right and the left; Hindus and Muslims. Those who were my friends don’t stand with me now and I am facing a boycott,” he said.

On February 29, 2020, he apparently received a random call from a woman who accused him of being integral to the planned protests in north-east Delhi. “I got so worried after that and left my home for few days and returned only when the frenzy subsided,” he said.

“My parents remain worried. During the bail hearings there are instances when the arguments worry all of us and they keep offering prayers. I have been diagnosed with hypertension,” he said, anxious about what is ahead of me when the case goes to trial. “The investigation is poor. I don’t understand where I fit in the scheme of things”.

Advocate Abdul Gaffar, who is defending several Delhi riots cases, said that writing statements for witnesses is a routine for the police so that the chargesheet can sustain in the court of law or “what suits the prosecution”, sometimes even with incorrect statements.

Communal riots broke out in February 2020 in north-east Delhi leaving over 50 people dead and countless injured. Police had arrested over 1,800 people in connection with 700-plus FIRs. An FIR registered on charges of criminal conspiracy is being probed by Delhi Police Special Cell and the chargesheet was submitted in court in September 2020.