A last selfie that gave away a murder plot

A last selfie sent to a friend by a 20-year-old woman whose semi-decomposed body was found near Panipat refinery in Haryana helped the Delhi police crack the murder case.

On Wednesday, the police had recovered Nancy Chopra’s body 17 days after she went missing from her husband Sahil Chopra’s house.

Mr. Chopra (21), a secondhand car dealer, and his employee Shubham (24) were arrested from Delhi while the third accused, Badal, (26), a cousin of Shubham, was arrested from his village in Karnal. The three allegedly planned the murder and took Nancy to Panipat, where Mr. Chopra allegedly shot her in the head, said the police.

Chat with friend

Additional DCP (West) Sameer Sharma said that Nancy had sent a selfie of her tear-soaked face to a close friend on November 11, the day she left the house with her husband for Panipat. “In an online chat with her friend, Nancy told her that if her phone remained switched off for more than three days, she should inform her parents and send them the selfie as a proof that something bad had happened to her,” said Mr. Sharma.

When the friend realised that Nancy’s mobile phone was switched off, she informed her parents about their daughter’s fears and sent them her last selfie. Nancy’s parents then approached Mr. Chopra’s parents to find out the whereabouts of their daughter, said Mr. Sharma.

When they did not get any satisfactory response from Mr. Chopra’s parents, they approached the Janakpuri police station with a missing person complaint.

“Sahil had informed his parents that he was going out of Delhi for some business deal. The police traced his location with the help of his mobile phone. When he was questioned about his wife, he gave misleading replies but when his phone locations for last the 17 days were checked, his and Nancy’s phone locations were found to be in Panipat at the same time [on November 11]. Sahil broke down and confessed to his involvement in the murder,” said Mr. Sharma.

‘Shot point-blank’

During interrogation, Mr. Chopra allegedly revealed that on November 10, the couple had a huge fight and the next day he called Nancy and asked her to get ready to go to Panipat where he had to collect some payment. He also asked her to bring a gun kept in the house with her. He purchased liquor from a shop in Paschim Vihar.

“The couple was on the back seat, while Shubham was driving and Badal was sitting next to him. When they were on Panipat flyover, Sahil shot Nancy in the head and she died on the spot. They shifted the body in the car’s boot and later dumped it by the roadside and returned to Delhi,” said a police officer.

In Delhi, Mr. Chopra allegedly checked in into a lodge and informed his parents that he was out of the city. While Mr. Shubham took the car to Muzaffarnagar to dispose it of, Mr. Badal left for Karnal, his home town, said the police.

“Sahil said he was fed up with the daily fights with Nancy. They met each other at a common friend’s birthday party around three years ago. They were in a live-in relationship for around 20 months before getting married in court in March this year. Their parents accepted their marriage and the couple started living with Sahil’s parents. The fights started soon after the marriage,” said the officer.