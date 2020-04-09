A guard’s concern: going door-to-door for money

The last two days were scary for 62-year-old Raj Kumar Singh, who works as a security guard in the sealed Pocket J&K in Dilshad Garden. Singh, a native of Bihar’s Madhubani and resident of Seemapuri, has been collecting money for him and his seven colleagues from 800-odd households in the colony for years. But on Tuesday, it was different.

“I have to ring their doorbell, interact with them and take bank notes from them. Who knows who is infected and who is not,” he said.

A few residents try to shoo him away. “Ek parivar ne bol diya ki ye sab chal raha hai aur tum paise lene aa gaye… jao yahan se… hum chhote log hain… hum ye sab seh lete hain [A family said that virus is spreading and I have come to ask for money. We are poor people, we deal with this],” he recounted.

For a 12-hour daily shift, he gets paid ₹8,500 a month. For the extra ₹500, he goes around the colony. “Of the 800 houses, some are empty and many don’t even pay. I am able to collect about ₹65,000 only [for the entire team of eight],” he said, adding that he was pressed for money, as his sons Anil and Sunil, who work at a retail cloth store and a factory, are out of work because of the lockdown.

While one gets his salary, the other doesn’t. “Agar humain kuch ho gaya to hamare bacche to barbaad ho jaenge [If something happens to me then my kids will be ruined]” he said.

From the RWA, he didn’t get a conclusive answer till late Wednesday. RWA president D.K. Bhandari said that Singh was told not to go for collection on Wednesday evening and he along with others will be paid after money is withdrawn from the bank. “I had asked the residents on the group to pay the amount at the gate but people didn’t respond. Going forward, we will come up with an idea for collection,” he said. By the time Singh’s shift ended, he was a happy man with ₹8,500 in his hand.