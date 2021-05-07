A glimmer of hope as fresh cases remain below 20,000

NEW DELHI

07 May 2021 23:31 IST

Positivity rate stays below 25% for second consecutive day

The Capital recorded 341 deaths and 19,832 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. A heath bulletin released by the Delhi government said that 79,593 tests were conducted over a 24-hour period with a positivity rate of 24.92%.

The positivity rate was below the 25% mark for the second consecutive day. After staying above the 30% mark for 12 days, the positivity rate fell below the 30% mark on May 2, providing a glimmer of hope that the number of cases were not rising. This is the fourth time in the last five days that the number of new cases has remained below 20,000.

The bulletin said that there are currently 91,035 active cases in the Capital with 50,425 patients under home isolation. The cumulative figures since the pandemic started stand at 12,92,867 cases with 18,739 deaths and 11,83,083 recoveries.

A total of 1,14,657 beneficiaries was vaccinated in 24 hours out of which 80,306 were those who got their first dose. The total number of beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 36,66,694, out of which 8,09,738 have received both doses. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said 1.84 lakh people in the 18-44 age group had got their first dose since the inoculation of this category started on May 3.

Bed availability

The Delhi government also directed all healthcare facilities in the national capital treating COVID-19 patients to update the status of bed availability on Delhi Corona App and website “as frequently as feasible”.

The health department said that many hospitals are not updating status of different categories of bed availability regularly on the designated portal which was creating great hardship to the public who, in the absence of reliable information, are forced to spend time and energy in searching vacant beds and are subjected to harassment and agony.

“Medical Directors, Medical Superintendents and Directors of all such facilities are directed to update the status of beds on the “portal and Delhi Corona App as frequently as feasible, but not later than two hourly”, the health department said.