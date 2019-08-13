A get-together for those who missed festivities at home

Not “very happy” with the turn of events over the past one week leading to suspension of all means of communication in Jammu and Kashmir following the amendment to Article 370, Sunita (name changed), a Kashmiri Pandit schoolteacher in Faridabad, made it a point to be the part of a get-together in Gurugram to celebrate Id-ul-Zuha with the Muslims who could not return homes on the festive day.

The 28-year-old stumbled upon the invite for the event organised at Wembley Estate in Sector 50 here by some Kashmiri Pandits on Instagram and traveled all the way to the Millennium City to take part. Sunita said she perturbed over the manner the things had unfolded. She had shifted to Delhi with her family more than two decades ago.

Saqib, a young lawyer in Mumbai, came over to meet his brother in Gurugram on the occasion and decided to be the part of the celebration. He said he planned to visit his parents in Srinagar this time too like every year, but was told that it was not safe there. “We expected the government to ease the restrictions in the State before the festival. But it did not happen. I was able to speak to my mother for just two minutes which was three days back with the help of a police officer friend,” he said.

Saqib said the government had “backstabbed and betrayed” the people of Kashmir by taking away the special status and expressed apprehension that “normalcy might never return to Kashmir”. He, however, added that events such as these sent across the message of “oneness” and spread religious harmony.

Aqib, an engineer, said Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims were “Kashmiris first” and culturally one. “When we meet we speak to interact in the local language. No law can separate us,” he added.

Pankaj Dhar, one of the organisers, said the objective behind the get-together was to stand with our own people in this hour of crisis. He regretted that irresponsible remarks and messages on social media about Kashmiri girls and buying property in the State were not doing any good to the situation which seemed volatile.

He appealed for responsible behaviour and the need to show the restraint.

Sanjay Bhat from Sector 39, one of the organisers, said: “We don’t usually celebrate Id-ul-Zuha but decided to organise this event so that our Muslim brothers from the State don’t feel left out.”

Inspector-General of Police, Law and Order, Haryana, Hanif Qureshi was the chief guest on the occasion. The organisers claimed that 70-odd people took part in the celebrations.