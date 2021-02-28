A first, DU awards ‘digital degrees’

Parents, friends of students view 97th convocation online

Delhi University (DU) on Saturday awarded over 1.76 lakh ‘digital degrees’ — a first in the country, according to acting Vice-Chancellor P.C. Joshi. The 97th convocation also saw 670 PhD degrees being conferred, the highest in the last five years, according to officials.

Apart from the degrees awarded to bachelors and masters graduates, 156 medals and 36 prizes were also awarded to students across disciplines.

Due to the pandemic, the convocation was held with social distancing norms in place. Arrangements were made for parents and kin to view the event online.

On the endeavours in the last few months, Mr. Joshi said, “The university has initiated the innovative ‘Vidya Vistar Scheme’ to establish academic links between partner colleges and departments of fellow universities. Aimed at maximising the utilisation of resources available with the university through academic collaboration and cooperation with partner institutions, the scheme is deemed to be instrumental in augmenting collective human resources.”

Mr. Joshi added that DU was the first in India to conduct the Open Book Examination during the pandemic.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was the chief guest, and UPSC Chairman P.K. Joshi was the Guest of Honour.

Education policy

The Minister said DU was expected to be a frontrunner in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP).

“We will reform, perform, transform and show results. We will go vocal for local and then make local, global. You [students] have to be the ones generating employment instead of seeking employment.” He said the university has been witness to a time when the “country was burning” with the Vice-Regal Lodge being a place where several freedom fighters had been confined at a point.

Urging students to ensure that “dreams are fulfilled,” he said, “We have a dream in front of us... we have to make India a ‘Vishwaguru’ yet again.”