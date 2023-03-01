A fight for dignity, claim Sarpanches in Haryana intensifying agitation

March 01, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - GURUGRAM

Sarpanches from across Haryana are now gearing up to lay siege to the Chief Minister Manohar Lal’s residence in Chandigarh on March 1. Over the past month they had already been holding demonstrations and sit-ins against the State government’s e-tendering policy for village panchayats that they say restricts their powers. On February 24 they suspended their block-level protests to prepare for the massive demonstration in the State Capital.

As per the e-tendering policy, development works at the rural level (such as street widening and building boundary walls at public spaces) of more than ₹2 lakh would now be executed by inviting tenders on the Haryana Engineering Works portal. However, Sarpanches can get development works up to ₹2 lakh done at their own level without floating tenders, as before. While the amendment was made in March 2022, village panchayat elections were held in November 2022.

“We have been mobilising people including former Sarpanches, Zila Parishad and Block Samiti chairpersons to be part of the protest,” said Haryana Sarpanch Association spokesperson Aarif Hathori, who is also the Sarpanch of Nuh’s Khandewla village. “Though e-tendering remains the most important issue, the protest is aimed at implementation of various powers granted to the Sarpanches under the law. Though the elected head of a village, the Sarpanch has no administrative power. Even a school principal wields more influence than a Sarpanch.”

The Haryana Chief Minister has defended the policy saying that it was part of the government’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption and his government had given more powers to the panchayats. The Sarpanches however, are saying that the decision was against the spirit of the Panchayati Raj system and would weaken the panchayats.

Former Bibipur village Sarpanch Sunil Jaglan said that development works carried out through Sarpanches involved local contractors and labourers, but with the introduction of e-tendering, big firms would bag the tenders in bulk and bring in a workforce from outside, hurting the interests of the locals. “Taking away power from the hands of the Sarpanches would lower their dignity and weaken an important institution. E-tendering would involve bigger money and could lead to bigger corruption,” said Mr. Jaglan, a Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar winner, awarded for the best panchayat practices.

He said the government did not hold any consultation with the Sarpanches before introducing e-tendering and the decision was imposed on them. “Instead of taking away powers from the elected representatives and vesting them with bureaucracy, the government could have set up a monitoring committee for more checks and balances,” said Mr. Jaglan.

Mr. Hathori demanded that the power to clear the development work carried out through e-tendering and the payments must be vested in Sarpanches, since they were elected representatives and had to face the voters after five years. “It is a fight for the dignity of rural Haryana. Protests will continue till our demands are met,” said Mr. Hathori.