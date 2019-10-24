‘A Diwali gift from PM’

The Narendra Modi-led government has given a ‘Diwali gift’ to the people of Delhi by regularising 1,797 unauthorised colonies in the city, the Delhi BJP said on Wednesday.

Union Minister and Delhi BJP election in-charge Prakash Javadekar termed it a historical decision for 40 lakh people residing in such colonies and accused previous Congress governments and the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments of dragging their feet on the issue.

“The people living in these colonies were the citizens of India and they were called residents of unauthorised colonies and deprived of basic amenities,” Mr. Javadekar said.

“In 2008, the previous government took some decision to regularise these colonies but neither the Congress government nor the AAP government implemented it. Now, the entire responsibility of implementing this decision has been given to the DDA. The agency will work to provide ownership rights to lakhs of people of these colonies... this Diwali is a Diwali of ownership rights,” he added.

Where the circle rate is ₹40,000, only ₹200 per metre will be recovered as conversion charge, which is “almost free”, said the Union Minister.