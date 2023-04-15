A day before CBI questioning, BJP says Kejriwal ‘trembling with fear’

April 15, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received a summons from the CBI to appear on Sunday for questioning in the excise policy case, the BJP on Saturday launched scathing attacks at him and said that he was “trembling with fear”.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia dared the Delhi CM to take a lie detector test to prove that he has nothing to hide. “But you will not do it because you are scared inside,” he said, addressing a press conference.

Questions for the CM

Mr. Bhatia also asked Mr. Kejriwal to answer various questions regarding the now-withdrawn excise policy. “We have asked him five questions and I dare him to answer even one of them. He will beat around the bush and evade these questions,” he said.

His questions included: “Why should you not be held accountable when it was you who presided over the meeting in which this liquor scam was hatched? If your liquor policy was so good, then why was it withdrawn? Arvind Kejriwal ji should tell the public whether he talked to Sameer Mahendru on FaceTime or not.”

‘Gangster’s language’

Later in the day, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that Mr. Kejriwal was speaking “Atique Ahmad’s language” today, referring to an Uttar Pradesh gangster.

“This morning, we all heard that gangster Atique Ahmed telling the police to first bring the phone with which he had talked, then he will tell with whom he had talked to; and on the same lines this afternoon, Arvind Kejriwal said, ‘First bring that ₹100 crore whose scam you are talking about, then I will accept whether the scam happened or not’,” Mr. Sachdeva said.

The Delhi BJP chief also asked five questions to the CM, warning that unless Mr. Kejriwal answered them, the BJP would send him the same questions through letters from 100 people each day.

“Why was ₹144 crore of the liquor mafia forgiven? Why was the policy withdrawn right after the CBI initiated a probe into it? The Chief Minister should also clarify on his party’s relationship with liquor baron Dinesh Arora,” Mr. Sachdeva said, listing some of his questions.

‘Kejriwal looks scared’

At a press conference with Mr. Sachdeva, BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh took pot-shots at Mr. Kejriwal’s statement, in which he had said that “if Kejriwal is a thief or corrupt, then there isn’t a single honest man in this world”.

Mr. Sahib Singh said, “If Kejriwal is honest, then nobody is a thief in the world.”

“Kejriwal looks scared today. Perhaps he has realised that now it is his turn to go to jail, which he would not have thought even in his dream, because he did not keep a single department with him and did not sign any file,” he said.

‘Accused, not judge’

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that the Delhi CM should not act “like a judge”.

“Kejriwal is the mastermind behind the liquor scam, but now when the heat of the CBI investigation has reached him, he has started thinking of himself as a judge instead of an accused,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has already been arrested in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.