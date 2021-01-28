A day after violence, langar services at GTB Memorial stopped

Will resume it in a day or two, says AAP leader

A day after clashes between security agencies and protesting farmers in the Capital, langar and other services set up by the Delhi government at Guru Teg Bahadur Memorial were stopped and tents were removed. However, the AAP denied it.

On Wednesday, tents were being removed from GTB Memorial and a worker at the site said, “We were given an order to get the tents removed after langar service was stopped on Tuesday”.

AAP leader and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said that langar sewa was disrupted due to “yesterday’s violence and vandalism”. “It will resume in a day or two. We have not stopped anything,” he said. Manpreet Singh, a protesting farmer, said that while they were expecting some repercussions because of Tuesday’s events, they hadn’t anticipated this. “The Delhi government only helped us for their political gain and now they’ve pulled it back because of their public perception,” he said.