A day after, sparks of allegations fly thick and fast

BJP calls Govt.’s anti-cracker drive ‘Aurangzeb-influenced political thinking’; Oppn. underestimating its effect on pollution: AAP

The bursting of firecrackers on Deepavali, despite a ban in the city, has turned political with the BJP accusing AAP of running an anti-cracker campaign based on an “Aurangzeb-influenced political thinking”. AAP said the BJP has been underestimating the effect crackers have on air pollution.

“Gopal Rai’s [Environment Minister] continuous anti-cracker campaign reflects his thought process influenced by Muslim monarch Aurangzeb. People of Delhi by bursting crackers yesterday [Thursday] have given a befitting reply to this Aurangzeb-influenced political thinking,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.

“Mr. Rai has tried to squarely blame the Deepavali night crackers for air pollution and Chhath Puja at Yamuna ghats for Yamuna ji’s water pollution in true Aurangzebi style,” he added.

Mr. Kapoor said the people of Delhi will never forgive the Minister for running a mala fide campaign against Hindu festivities.

Mr. Rai said ever since the Government announced a ban on crackers, the Opposition had been underestimating the effect crackers have on pollution. “Leaders of the BJP have constantly given the rhetoric that this is a matter of religion, of a festival, even when all scientists say that crackers cause pollution. Crackers and stubble are the two additional factors that have entered the mix. They are the two factors that increase the pollution levels during Deepavali.”

The Minister said that a large population of Delhi did not burst crackers on Deepavali, but people belonging to the BJP deliberately did, causing the pollution levels to become deadly.

Lowest calls

This Deepavali, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received the lowest number of calls in a decade and it was 25% fewer than last year.

DFS chief Atul Garg said they received 152 calls, including 117 fire calls, 10 animal rescue calls, two road accidents, and one house collapse. “Only four calls were related to fire caused by crackers,” Mr. Garg said, adding that no major injuries were reported. The fire department had responded to 205 fire-related calls last year, he added.

“The reduction in number of calls is also because of public awareness. People behaved responsibly and followed all the safety precautions. There were fewer calls related to bursting of firecrackers as well,” he said.

According to the data provided by the DFS, the highest number of calls — 36 — were received from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, followed by the 7 a.m.-1 p.m. window — 34.

Most of the fire-related calls were minor.

A fire was reported at a factory in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri at 10.14 p.m. on Thursday and eight fire tenders were pressed into service. DFS officials said tiles stored in the basement, artificial flowers stored on the first floor and shoe manufacturing material kept on the second floor caught fire. No injuries were reported, the officials said, adding that the firefighting operations ended at 3 a.m..

Another fire broke out at the basement of a godown in Nilothi Extension around 1 p.m. and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Crockery items and disposable cups stored in the basement of the godown caught fire but no one was injured. The blaze was doused by 3.30 p.m..

According to officials, around 3,000 firefighters had been on duty for the last two days and DFS teams were deployed in over 30 locations across the Capital.