A day after poll tie-up in Chandigarh, Congress leaders take on AAP govt. in Punjab

January 17, 2024 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Vikas Vasudeva
AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha. | Photo Credit: ANI

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress joined hands to contest the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (CMC) mayoral elections, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday said the ruling AAP government had failed to ensure the safety of its citizens.

Mr. Warring made these remarks while addressing party workers at a protest in Kharar, a few km away from Chandigarh, against the State’s “deteriorating law and order situation”.

“We are still awaiting justice for Sidhu Moosewala. Every day, Punjab loses another young son or daughter. What has AAP accomplished? Have any promises been fulfilled?” Mr. Warring said.

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa also took on the ruling party, saying, “Those who claimed to be Aam [common] are now neglecting those people who voted for them.”

The alliance for the mayoral polls in Chandigarh, the capital of Punjab (and Haryana), was announced on Monday, with former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Pawan Bansal saying that the Congress and AAP had become the first constituents of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc “to implement the decisions and sentiments of the Opposition’s alliance not to let the BJP win elections by default”.

‘Will defeat BJP’

On Tuesday, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha said in Delhi that the INDIA bloc will defeat the BJP in the mayoral elections, which “will set the tone for the Lok Sabha poll”.

The elections for the post of mayor, senior deputy mayor, and deputy mayor in Chandigarh are slated for January 18.

As per the terms of the pre-poll alliance, the Congress will contest the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, while AAP will fight for the mayor’s post.

