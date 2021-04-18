A day after bail, Deep Sidhu arrested again

Held in connection with ASI complaint

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch arrested actor-activist Deep Sidhu on Saturday in connection with an FIR lodged on the basis of a complaint by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for allegedly damaging public property during the farmers’ tractor parade violence on Republic Day at Red Fort, officials said.

The arrest came after a Delhi court granted bail to Mr. Sidhu, who was arrested on February 9 in connection with the Red Fort violence.

Unjustifiable plea

Special Judge Neelofer Abida Perveen had granted relief to the accused on Friday on a personal bond of ₹30,000 and two sureties of a like amount.

The court noted that the accused was in custody since February 9, with a 14-day remand in police custody.

It said that a police plea for further incarceration for the sole purpose of voice sampling was not justifiable.

Rejecting the prosecution’s contention that the accused might abscond if released on bail, the court said: “The accused as per the own case of the prosecution is a well-known public figure with deep roots in society and such apprehensions are capable of being allayed by imposing stricter conditions.”

“It would violate and infringe the fundamental right to life and liberty guaranteed to the accused, if the accused is denied bail on such nature of accusations and material only on the ground that the investigating agency is yet to establish the identity of the other members of the unlawful assembly,” the judge noted.

While granting bail, the judge directed Mr. Sidhu to deposit his passport with the investigating officer and appear before the police station as well as the court as and when required.

On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers clashed with the police at ITO in Delhi, the agency claimed in its FIR.