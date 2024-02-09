A date with Meer Taqi Meer

February 09, 2024 12:09 am | Updated 12:10 am IST

Delhi is poised to rediscover its soul. For long obsessed with the luminosity of Ghalib, the city now has a date with the genius of Meer. Aptly titled Meer ki Dilli, Shahjahanabad: The Evolving City, a four-day event next week will bring together many who have lived there, and many others in whose hearts lives Shahjahanabad, a city founded by the Mughal Emperor but often associated with the poets, defiant and delightful.

Everybody loves Delhi or Dehli, as it was then called. After all, didn’t the legendary poet laureate Zauq praise the city, with the words, ‘Kaun jaye Zauq par Dilli ki galiyan chhod kar’? Zauq didn’t want to leave the lanes of Delhi. Here now is a rare opportunity when those lanes, redolent with history and poetry, come to India International Centre for a rendezvous, beginning Feb 15, with a tribute to Meer Taqi Meer, a man so fascinating that every nook and cranny, leaf or blossom loved it when he penned , ‘Patta patta, boota boota, haal hamaara jaane hai, Jaane na jaane gul hi na jaane, baagh to saara jaane hai’.

All those familiar with his poetry, but not necessarily aware of the varied shades of his life and times, get a chance when his autobiography — initially published in a censored format in 1928 — will now be released in a complete form. Translated into Persian by Sadaf Fatima, the book will have all that sent the society squirming many years ago.

Ather Farouqui, general secretary of the Anjuman Taraqqi Urdu (Hind), says, “The first publication in Persian was censored. The Urdu translations which came out in 1957 and 1996 were based on the same edited text. The part which was omitted then was about a few wisecracks on the society at the time.” Now, this complete Persian version will include all the missing satire. For the first time in 300 years, Anjuman is able to publish the entire autobiography of Meer.

The festival organized by Anjuman Taraqqi Urdu (Hind) is likely to bring the spotlight back on Delhi as the city of poets. After all, besides Meer, Delhi gave us Ghalib, Zauq and before that Amir Khusrau. Fittingly across four days, Feb 15 to 18, there will be 30 sessions with over 40 speakers talking of Meer, Dehli’s culture, Dehli’s soul.

At a time when the city is in danger of losing its identity to a uniform line of multiplexes and shopping plazas, Anjuman is striving to retain its essence. “We thought let’s celebrate Shahjahanabad before it becomes even more difficult,” says Farouqui. And what better way to celebrate it than through the life story of its famous son, the one born in Agra but who found in the bosom of Dehli, Dilli or Delhi, love and warmth.