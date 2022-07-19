A dam having no reinforced concrete survives for more than 70 years in Odisha

Machkund Hydroelectric project on the Odisha-A.P. border is an engineering marvel of pre-Independence era

Jalaput dam, on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border, is one of the oldest power projects of India. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

A dam built without reinforced concrete, a standard norm in all modern construction, has managed to survive for seven decades beating the expectations of engineers about its life.

The Jalaput dam that divides Odisha and Andhra Pradesh serves as main storage for Machkund Hydroelectric Project – is one of the oldest power projects of India.

The dam, a non-overflow gravity structure, is 1,425 feet-long and its height from the deepest bed is 200 feet. The width of the dam at average bed-level is 148 feet while top width is 18 feet.

“The Jalaput dam was built with random rubble masonry in cement mortar. Although it was constructed without reinforced concrete, the seepage from the dam is almost nil. This is a matter of pride for us,” said Aditya Samantray, Executive Engineer of Machkund Hydroelectric Project.

Mr. Samantray said five hydropower projects – Machkund, Balimela, Upper Sileru, lower Sileru and Donkarayi - depend on Jalaput dam.

The dam, a part of Machkund Hydroelectric project, has stored water of Machkund river which originates from western slopes of the Eastern Ghats near Paderu of Madgula Taluk of Visakhapatnam district, at an altitude of 3,000 ft above sea level.

Way back in 1929, surveys of the hydroelectric potential of Machkund were carried out and subsequently in 1931, Henry Heward, Chief Engineer of Electricity Department, Madras State, came up with a comprehensive report. Both southern Odisha and Andhra Pradesh used to come under Madras State jurisdiction. After Odisha was carved out as a separate State in 1936, Machkund river became boundary between Madras and Odisha.

After the process of field surveys and investigation, the construction finally started in the year 1946. In 1955, Andhra Pradesh became separate State. The project was subsequently known as joint venture project. It was inaugurated by Dr. Rajendra Prasad, then President of India, on August 19, 1955.

When the Jalaput dam was built, 156 villages of Odisha having 18,200 acres of land and 82 village of Andhra Pradesh with 5,800 acres of land were submerged. The catchment area of Jalaput is about 755 square miles. As the dam was integral part of five hydroelectric project, design of dam profile was changed thrice to increase its useful life to 100 years.

Mr. Samantray said the project could be termed as a wonder because of the challenge the engineers faced to bring men and machineries to the one of the remotest parts of the country.

Unique winch system

According to a Central Water Commission report, “the nearest port and railhead was Visakhapatnam, at a distance of 200-km. The serpentine Ghat roads presented difficult situation to transport heavy machinery”.

The biggest challenge of all was to send the transformers, which were the heaviest, to the powerhouse.

The project engineers came up with a unique winch system. It consisted of a carriage that ran along a haulage track of 2,200 feet. It had the capacity to carry material weighing 20 tonnes.

“Power was first generated in the year 1955. The Britishers had constructed the winch system to transport down turbines, generators and transformers. Over the years, the winch became the mainstay of transportation. Project staff use the winch system to reach the power house. During past seven decade, not a single accident has taken place,” said Braja Sundar Padhy Machkund, Deputy Executive Engineer.

The rope used to send the carriage is changed at a gap of 10 years. After every five year, the longevity of the rope is tested. The haulage system undergoes regular maintenance.

In 1955, the project generated 74.133 million units of power. Gradually, the capacity was augmented. In 1996-97, it had touched 927.164 million units – highest generation in a single year. Now, annual power generation is estimated around 600 to 700 million units which is equally shared between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.