A colourful palette of  experiences

Inside the Art Life Gallery in Noida, theair is filled with the rich, evocative scent of paint. A diverse spectrum of art on the walls showcases the creative pursuits of six artists who have unveiled a joint show, Hues of Harmony.

More than 50 artworks are on display, each telling their own story. Providing space to beginners, self-taught artists and professional graduates, the exhibition pays ode to creative co-existence.

The artists have painted across themes in different media, from water colours on canvas to digital and mixed media.

The six artists — Debjani Dakshit, Jagpreet Kaur, Namrata Agarwal, Surabhi Gupta, Swati Mishra and Timsy Bonati, through their free expression and vision, stimulate active learning about art and culture.

“We not only provide a platform for artists to express and grow but also want people to appreciate art,” says Manoj Jha, gallery manager.

Fluid artist Surabhi Gupta has crafted paintings around Nature, deploying bold colors to evoke a sense of harmony and wonder. Speaking of subjectivity and openness, she creates abstract forms to describe her personal experiences.

“I recently spent time by the ocean and as I looked deep into it, I saw vibrant colours that I wanted to capture. My paintings are a reflection of various water bodies and skylines, showcasing the unseen beauty of Nature,” says Surabhi. “Through my freestyle art, I try to provide a unique view of the world.”

Artist Jagpreet Kaur’s art is a blend of watercolour paintings and digital art. She employs new skills and media with an unconventional approach.

“I used to be scared of an overdose or wrong combination of colours. This is my first exhibition and it has boosted my confidence,” says Jagpreet, who has created a dozen pieces of digital art adding a tech edge to the exhibition.

Art educator Swati Mishra has stuck to acrylics to create realistic and intricate Madhubani paintings heavy with emotion. Swati’s art offers a glimpse into her expeditions rooted in devotion. Blessings of Shri Ram portrays her inner belief and faith, Memories from South depicts cultural depth, capturing the essence of Kathakali with its unique expressions and movements. Green Buddha instills a sense of peace and positivity, while Radha Krishna draws viewers into the timeless tale of their boundless affection for each other.

Artist Namrata Agarwal redefines acrylic abstract art by focussing on the texture of her paintings. Her idea of fluid art incites introspection.

Hues of Harmony is a tapestry of beautiful art works which with their depth and richness redefine conventional art.

MUDIT AGGARWAL & RIDHIMA THAREJA

At The Art Life Gallery, C-97, Sector 44, Noida; Till June 8; 10am to 6pm