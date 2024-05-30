GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

A colourful palette of  experiences

Hues of Harmony at Art Life is an engaging  experience offered by six artists

Published - May 30, 2024 11:49 pm IST

Artworks on display at the ongoing exhibition at Art Life Gallery

Artworks on display at the ongoing exhibition at Art Life Gallery | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Inside the Art Life Gallery in Noida, theair is filled with the  rich, evocative scent of paint. A diverse spectrum of art on the walls showcases the creative pursuits of six artists who have unveiled a joint show, Hues of Harmony. 

 More than 50  artworks are on display, each telling their  own story.  Providing space to beginners, self-taught artists and professional graduates, the exhibition pays ode to creative co-existence. 

The artists have painted across themes in different media,  from water colours on canvas to digital and mixed media.

The six artists — Debjani Dakshit, Jagpreet Kaur, Namrata Agarwal, Surabhi Gupta, Swati Mishra and Timsy Bonati, through their free expression and vision, stimulate active learning about art and culture. 

“We not only provide a platform for artists to express and grow but also want people to appreciate art,” says Manoj Jha,  gallery manager.

Artworks on display at the ongoing exhibition at Art Life Gallery

Artworks on display at the ongoing exhibition at Art Life Gallery | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Fluid artist Surabhi Gupta has crafted paintings around Nature, deploying bold colors to evoke a sense of harmony and wonder. Speaking of subjectivity and openness, she creates abstract forms to describe  her personal experiences.

“I recently spent time by the  ocean and as I looked deep into it, I saw vibrant colours that I wanted to capture. My paintings are a reflection of various water bodies and skylines, showcasing the unseen beauty of Nature,” says Surabhi. “Through my freestyle art, I try to provide a unique view of the world.”

Artist Jagpreet Kaur’s art is a  blend of watercolour paintings and digital art. She employs new skills and media with an unconventional approach. 

“I used to be scared of  an overdose or wrong combination of colours. This is my first exhibition and it has boosted my confidence,” says Jagpreet, who has  created a dozen pieces of digital art  adding a tech edge to the exhibition.

Artworks on display at the ongoing exhibition at Art Life Gallery

Artworks on display at the ongoing exhibition at Art Life Gallery | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Art educator Swati Mishra has stuck to acrylics to create realistic and intricate Madhubani paintings heavy with emotion.  Swati’s art offers a glimpse into her expeditions rooted in devotion. Blessings of Shri Ram portrays her inner belief and faith, Memories from South depicts  cultural depth,  capturing the essence of Kathakali with its unique expressions and movements. Green Buddha instills a sense of peace and positivity, while Radha Krishna draws viewers  into the timeless tale of their boundless affection for each other.

Artworks on display at the ongoing exhibition at Art Life Gallery

Artworks on display at the ongoing exhibition at Art Life Gallery | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Artist Namrata Agarwal redefines acrylic abstract art by focussing on the texture of her paintings. Her idea of fluid art  incites introspection.

Hues of Harmony is a tapestry of beautiful art works which with their depth and richness redefine conventional art.

MUDIT AGGARWAL & RIDHIMA THAREJA 

At The Art Life Gallery, C-97, Sector 44, Noida; Till June 8; 10am to 6pm

Artworks on display at the ongoing exhibition at Art Life Gallery

Artworks on display at the ongoing exhibition at Art Life Gallery | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.