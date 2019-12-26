A chance to taste the street food of India

The 11th edition of the National Street Food Festival began in the Capital on Wednesday. The event will see street vendors from 26 States cooking up over 500 regional delicacies.

The festival, which is being held at JLN Stadium, has been divided into four regions: North, South, East and West. The stalls have been categorised based on origin so that foodies can better navigate through the plethora of options.

Ahead of the festival, the vendors were trained in food hygiene and safety standards. Sessions were also organised for them so that they could develop a better business sense.

“The participating vendors have undergone their training on safety and hygiene and every one of them received a kit containing aprons, gloves etc. to ensure that food safety standards are maintained,” said the organisers.

“With our main focus being the food the vendors are offering, we have taken steps to ensure that it is a wholesome experience by including fun-filled activities during the day, and music and dance performances later in the evening,” they added.

Visitors will also be able to see street vendors showcasing live preparations.

Some of the dishes on offer include Rajkot ki Tandoori Chai, Puducherry Peri-Peri Chicken, Assamese Bamboo Chicken, Raagi Idli, Raagi Baal, Mahua ke Phool ki Bhajia, Ayodhya ki Kulhad Dahi Jalebi, Kashmir se Tabak Maaz, Kerala ka Malabar Parotta, Naryaal Gravy, Pokka Vada, Karnataka ka Chicken 65 and Jabalpuri Mava Jalebi.

The festival is on till December 29.